Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive

Kritika Kamra also shares producer Karan Johar's feedback to her performance in Gyaarah Gyaarah. The fantasy crime thriller show, which also stars Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa in the leading roles, is streaming on ZEE5.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:09 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kritika Kamra on Gyaarah Gyaarah's cliffhanger ending, shares update about season 2: 'People are...' | Exclusive
Kritika Kamra in Gyaarah Gyaarah
Kritika Kamra has been garnering acclaim for her incredible performance as the cop Vamika Rawat in the fantasy crime thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah. The show also features Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa as cops as the three of them attempt to solve murder cases across different timelines. In 2001, Kritika is seen playing a junior cop working under Dhairya's Shourya Anthwal, while she goes on to become a senior cop in 2016 and plays senior to Raghav's Yug Arya. In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, Kritika talked about the show in detail.

Talking about sharing screen space with Raghav and Dhairya, Kritika said, "I think we are very well cast in our roles. If you see the characters, they are very different from each other - completely different in their behaviour, attitude, and how they approach a problem also. That's why it worked for us that we could bring our own individuality to our characters, and that's why our chemistry works."

Gyaarah Gyaarah is backed by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga under their banners Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment. Kritika shared what they felt about her performance in the show. "Karan has been very kind to me even before. I have known him from many years. He is aware of my work and has seen some of it, and he has always been very encouraging. He said that he really liked the show (Gyaarah Gyaarah) and everybody's work in it. Guneet told me that I have made the character my own and I was best suited for the role of Vamika.  Of course, they thought that I was best suited for the role and hence, I was cast. They are happy to see the output and they think that I delivered on that promise. So, it's nice to know that they are happy with their decision of having me on board", the actress shared.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

As Gyaaarah Gyaarah ends on a cliffhanger leaving the audiences puzzled, we asked the actress an update about the next season. "This is all everybody is asking on social media. People are calling me also, even acquaintances and friends are asking me, 'please tell me when is season 2 coming, why did it end like this?'. People are legit angry. So no, we haven't shot for it, we have the story for it obviously. It has been left on this cliffhanger for a reason, so we already know what's going to happen next. There is a broad story in place for a while, but we still have to work on developing the screenplay and everything. And, we are nowhere close to shooting season 2, as of now."

An official adaptation of the Korean series Signal, Gyaarah Gyaarah also features Gautami Kapoor, Harsh Chhaya, Mukti Mohan, Brijendra Kala, Samvedna Suwalka, Rohit Pathak, and the late actor Nitesh Pandey in supporting roles. Directed by Umesh Bist, the eight-episodic show is streaming on ZEE 5. 

