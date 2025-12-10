Kritika Kamra makes her relationship official with Gaurav Kapur, shares pictures on Instagram

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official on Instagram.

After months of speculation, actress Kritika Kamra has made her relationship official with cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur. The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Gaurav. The caption on her post reads, ''Breakfast with.''

The carousel of pictures on her Instagram feed features the couple taking each other's pictures while enjoying breakfast. Another image gave a glimpse of their sports shoes, which she captioned, ''Does it have to be this cheesy?''

There was also a boomerang of the couple raising a toast with their coffee mugs.

Have a look:

According to reports, the couple have been going strong for the past few months.

About Kritika Kamra

Originally from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Kritika Kamra started her career in Indian television and rose to fame with hit shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, alongside Karan Kundrra.

The actress was last seen in the ZEE5 series Gyaarah Gyaarah, released in 2024, and in Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025.

About Gaurav Kapur

Meanwhile, Gaurav Kapur is best known for his cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions and for hosting Extraaa Innings T20 during the Indian Premier League from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, Gaurav hails from New Delhi and made his film debut with Darna Mana Hai (2003) and appeared in A Wednesday (2008) and Bad Luck Govind (2009). He hails from New Delhi.

Their past relationships

Gaurav was previously married to actor and model Kirat Bhattal. Kritika, on the other hand, was earlier in a public relationship with actor Karan Kundrra.

Also read: Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here