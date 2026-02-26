FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'

VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony

India slams Islamabad at UN with 'La-La land' jibe, says 'J&K development budget exceeds Pakistan’s IMF bailout'

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: First visuals of newlyweds holding hands, chose to avoid paparaazi, refuse to step out for photos

Who was Bonu Komali? 21-year-old YouTuber found dead after sending ‘I love you’ to mother in Kuwait

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clas

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Kriti Sanon shared an in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor along with a birthday wish, creating excitement among fans. The post also increased buzz around their upcoming film Cocktail 2, with many eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 03:55 PM IST

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kriti Sanon recently shared a cheerful in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, and fans couldn’t keep calm. The picture, taken inside an aeroplane, showed the two actors smiling warmly at the camera. What made the post even more special was Kriti’s sweet birthday wish for Shahid. She wished him happiness and success, and the friendly moment quickly grabbed attention on social media. Fan frenzy ensued with many people professing their love, admiration and excitement, praising their bond and natural chemistry, and speculating about their upcoming film together.

Cocktail 2 connection:

H3N2 virus 2026 02 26T154551 243

The selfie generated excitement because Kriti and Shahid are currently filming Cocktail 2, which serves as the sequel to their 2012 popular film Cocktail. The original movie, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, became a favourite among audiences because of its contemporary plot and musical elements and fashionable atmosphere.

The audience wants to watch the new on-screen connection between Kriti and Shahid because they will appear together in the sequel. The selfie has raised project excitement even though the makers have not revealed specific information about the project.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Fans excited for what’s next:

This brief moment during the flight became a major online discussion topic. The fans believe that the picture shows the actors' comfort, which indicates their strong on-screen chemistry. The audience currently anticipates official news about Cocktail 2 while they wait to see Kriti and Shahid's upcoming partnership. The excitement generated by this birthday celebration originates from its combination of a casual selfie and a sincere birthday greeting. The excitement generated by this birthday celebration follows its connection to a casual selfie and a sincere birthday wish.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why
T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs by 1 year
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s team distributes sweets to paparazzi
Aamir Khan shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman Khan's father is 'still in ICU, but...'
Aamir shares crucial update on Salim Khan's health, says Salman's father is...
VIROSH Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna walks down aisle to tie knot with Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement