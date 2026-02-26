Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Kriti Sanon shared an in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor along with a birthday wish, creating excitement among fans. The post also increased buzz around their upcoming film Cocktail 2, with many eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Kriti Sanon recently shared a cheerful in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, and fans couldn’t keep calm. The picture, taken inside an aeroplane, showed the two actors smiling warmly at the camera. What made the post even more special was Kriti’s sweet birthday wish for Shahid. She wished him happiness and success, and the friendly moment quickly grabbed attention on social media. Fan frenzy ensued with many people professing their love, admiration and excitement, praising their bond and natural chemistry, and speculating about their upcoming film together.

Cocktail 2 connection:

The selfie generated excitement because Kriti and Shahid are currently filming Cocktail 2, which serves as the sequel to their 2012 popular film Cocktail. The original movie, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, became a favourite among audiences because of its contemporary plot and musical elements and fashionable atmosphere.

The audience wants to watch the new on-screen connection between Kriti and Shahid because they will appear together in the sequel. The selfie has raised project excitement even though the makers have not revealed specific information about the project.

Also read: Jaya Bachchan breaks silence on paparazzi controversy over grandson Agastya Nanda’s career: ‘No power on earth...'

Fans excited for what’s next:

This brief moment during the flight became a major online discussion topic. The fans believe that the picture shows the actors' comfort, which indicates their strong on-screen chemistry. The audience currently anticipates official news about Cocktail 2 while they wait to see Kriti and Shahid's upcoming partnership. The excitement generated by this birthday celebration originates from its combination of a casual selfie and a sincere birthday greeting. The excitement generated by this birthday celebration follows its connection to a casual selfie and a sincere birthday wish.