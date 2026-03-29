Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has sparked excitement by describing her character in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 as the hottest she has ever played. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, brings together a fresh cast and a modern take on romance, setting high expectations among fans ahead of its release in June 2026.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has sparked excitement by describing her character in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 as the hottest she has ever played. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, brings together a fresh cast and a modern take on romance, setting high expectations among fans ahead of its release in June 2026.

A bold new look:

Kriti explained in her latest interview that she appears completely different in this role than she does in her previous films because of the character's fashion-forward and confident personality traits, which she has never before portrayed on screen. The actress revealed that her collaboration with Homi Adajania has helped her discover a new screen persona which combines elements of coolness and confidence.

Excitement around Cocktail 2:

The upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2 marks Homi Adajania's directorial debut while Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna take on the lead roles. The film presents a fresh narrative through new characters which maintain the original vibe of the 2012 hit Cocktail. Adajania directed the 2012 original, which became a famous romantic drama that people continue to remember because of its music and fashion. Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel that combines three elements: romance, glamour and present-day relationship themes.

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Kriti’s enthusiasm and career:

Kriti has been experiencing a busy phase in her career, with a mix of different film genres. She completed her shooting duties for Cocktail 2, and then she expressed her excitement about the project because its fun and stylish atmosphere provided her with a break from her serious character performances. Kriti's fans have started to react to her new daring look, and they anticipate that the film's glamorous appearance will become one of the main discussion points when Cocktail 2 premieres in theatres later this year.