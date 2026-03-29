Kriti Sanon says she is playing her 'hottest character' in Cocktail 2: 'Homi Adajania has great aesthetic visual sense'
US‑Iran war: Air raid sirens activated across Kuwait, Bahrain and Israel amid reported missile threats
Russia is sharing satellite images of US bases in gulf region to Iran? Ukraine President Zelenskyy makes bold claim: 'Providing intelligence'
'No King' protest: Millions of people rally across US cities against President Donald Trump amid Iran war, over 3300 events held in all 50 states
Virat Kohli reveals his main goal after RCB defeats SRH in IPL inaugural match: ‘Staying mentally fresh’
UP SHOCKER: 12-year-old girl beaten to death by father over mere suspicion of stealing toffee box in Narora; Accused locks wife, children inside the house, flees
UP Horror: 50-year-old beheads ice cream seller, tries to burn head in Barabanki, investigation underway
US-Iran War: Pentagon prepares for weeks-long ground operations in Iran, says report
Car hits ‘multiple’ pedestrians in Britain’s Derby City, driver arrested; here’s what we know so far
Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’
ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has sparked excitement by describing her character in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 as the hottest she has ever played. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, brings together a fresh cast and a modern take on romance, setting high expectations among fans ahead of its release in June 2026.
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has sparked excitement by describing her character in the upcoming film Cocktail 2 as the hottest she has ever played. The film, directed by Homi Adajania, brings together a fresh cast and a modern take on romance, setting high expectations among fans ahead of its release in June 2026.
Kriti explained in her latest interview that she appears completely different in this role than she does in her previous films because of the character's fashion-forward and confident personality traits, which she has never before portrayed on screen. The actress revealed that her collaboration with Homi Adajania has helped her discover a new screen persona which combines elements of coolness and confidence.
The upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2 marks Homi Adajania's directorial debut while Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna take on the lead roles. The film presents a fresh narrative through new characters which maintain the original vibe of the 2012 hit Cocktail. Adajania directed the 2012 original, which became a famous romantic drama that people continue to remember because of its music and fashion. Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel that combines three elements: romance, glamour and present-day relationship themes.
Also read: Viral video: When Rekha rushed to hug Jaya Bachchan after Amitabh Bachchan won big
Kriti has been experiencing a busy phase in her career, with a mix of different film genres. She completed her shooting duties for Cocktail 2, and then she expressed her excitement about the project because its fun and stylish atmosphere provided her with a break from her serious character performances. Kriti's fans have started to react to her new daring look, and they anticipate that the film's glamorous appearance will become one of the main discussion points when Cocktail 2 premieres in theatres later this year.