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Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna like ‘Elder Sister’ as crowd chaos erupts at Cocktail 2 event | Watch

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Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna like ‘Elder Sister’ as crowd chaos erupts at Cocktail 2 event | Watch

Kriti Sanon won praise for protecting Rashmika Mandanna during a chaotic Cocktail 2 promotional event in Pune after fans breached security barricades and rushed toward the actors.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 08:59 AM IST

Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna like ‘Elder Sister’ as crowd chaos erupts at Cocktail 2 event | Watch
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The promotional event for Cocktail 2 in Pune turned chaotic when an enthusiastic crowd breached security barricades, which is why the stars made a hurried exit. Amid the confusion, Kriti Sanon's protective gesture towards co-star Rashmika Mandanna caught the attention of fans and quickly went viral on social media.

Kriti's protective gesture video goes viral

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From the venue, some videos were surfaced on social media, showing the actors attempting to navigate through the overwhelming crowd.  While Shahid Kapoor appeared visibly frustrated amid the chaos, Kriti Sanon was seen staying close to Rashmika Mandanna and shielding her from the pushing crowd.

After the crowd broke through the security barricades, Kriti carefully held onto Rashmika and guided her through the packed venue while security escorted them to safety. Her attentive and protective behaviour quickly became a talking point online, with many fans praising the actor for looking out for her co-star. Social media users described Kriti's actions as 'elder sister energy,' while others called the moment heartwarming. Many also criticised the event's crowd management and expressed concern over the safety risks posed by the uncontrolled rush of fans.

Also read: Amid separation buzz, Sunita Ahuja Govinda’s wife makes big statement about her property; who will inherit it? Viral video

Crowd rushes towards stars at Pune mall:

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna were in Pune recently, as part of the promotional circuit for their next film, Cocktail 2. The event was organised at a very crowded mall and initially drew huge excitement from fans eager to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Reportedly, a big chunk of the crowd broke through the security barricades and started surging toward the actors. Once the momentum picked up, security staff had a hard time keeping things calm and in the end, they had to stop the event earlier than planned, so that nobody gets hurt and everyone stays safe.

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