Kriti Sanon opens up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: 'We have created some...'

Kriti Sanon recently praised her dynamic and the chemistry with her Tere Ishk Mein co-star Dhanush. She said that their collaboration and strong creative bond contributed to the film's memorable moments.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 06:29 PM IST

Ahead of Tere Ishk Mein's release, fans can’t stop talking about the crackling chemistry between Dhanush and Kriti, with their new pairing becoming a major highlight. Amid this, Kriti recently spoke about her experience working with Dhanush, highlighting their strong creative bond that contributed to the film's memorable moments. She praised their dynamic and the chemistry they shared on set, making their collaboration a standout aspect of the project 

Kriti Sanon on working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein

“I think Dhanush is an incredible actor, I have always been an admirer of his talent and his craft. I feel he has a very strong hold on his craft. He’s very nuanced; he also directed a lot of films, and comes from a lot of experience and understanding of scenes and how it will translate on the screen. He really brings out a lot of layers in his character and I was very excited to work with him. I knew I’m going to have an actor who I can really feed off from… that is exactly what happened. And we had not met before, and even Shankar and Mukti in the film at a point had not met before, so that worked out! " she said in a statement.

Further, she shared about their on-screen dynamic and the process of creating powerful performances. “We have some really intense scenes, a lot of really long scenes that can, you know, translate when both of us feed off each other. He’s really collaborative as an actor and really helpful. I think together we have created some magical moments and felt it when the scene happened. Both of us would look at each other and we were like, ‘That was a good scene!’ I have really enjoyed working with him and I hope we do a lot more work in the future," she added.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is poised to be one of the most compelling releases of the year. Written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present the film, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi and Tamil on November 28, 2025.

