Bollywood has produced some very powerful actresses in every era of Hindi cinema. Some names that automatically comes to mind when talking about famous Bollywood actresses are Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. It has been only 11 years since she made her debut in one of the biggest cinemas in the world. In such a short span of time Kriti Sanon has shown her real talent for nailing every role she’s given, taking up every challenge in the world of cinema and staging performances not only entertaining but also impactful and powerful. Kriti Sanon’s most powerful characters on screen have been the biggest reason she is ruling the cinema today.

When Kriti Sanon was humiliated

Kriti Sanon started her career first as a model who then went on to work in commercials. In films, Kriti not only act well but dance her heart out by performing killer and awe-inspiring dance moves, however, in an early incident, she was scolded for not dancing well. The moment was both unpleasant and disgusted her. During her first ramp show, a choreographer shouted at her for messing up with the dance. While recalling the incident during an old interview, Sanon said, "My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me.” Tears rolled down her eyes when she was going back into an auto rickshaw. Later, her mother gave her powerful advice to be emotionally strong and more confident.

Some well-known powerful heroines in Bollywood are, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukherjee and Kangana Ranaut. However, her diverse roles from Bareilley ki Barfi, Mimi, to Do Patti tell a lot about Kriti Sanon’s acting prowess. In the last 11 years the Adipurush actress has rejected many films like Haseen Dilruba, Half-Girlfriend, Lust Stories and more due to her packed schedule and other reasons. Kriti Sanon’s hit films and flops are also many in her short film career.

Kriti Sanon’s next film is Don 3 and Tere Ishk Mein opposite Dhanush.