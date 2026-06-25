Kriti Sanon breaks silence on Cocktail 2 comparisons: ‘My character was not Veronica’

Kriti Sanon says she expected Cocktail 2 comparisons but insists her character Ally is not Veronica. She also revealed she is focused on good scripts and not rushing into marriage.

Kriti Sanon is riding high on the success of Cocktail 2 and says she is grateful for the audience response. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up about comparisons with the original film, her approach to choosing projects, and whether marriage is on the cards.

Comparisons with Cocktail were expected

After the teaser and the movie Cocktail 2 release, the audience instantly compares them to the first part of the movie. And actress Kriti admits she expected Cocktail 2 to be compared to the 2012 film, but says it is a franchise extension, not a direct sequel. The plot and characters are different, but the one-boy, two-girls structure is still present. She goes on to note that her character, Ally, is not based on Veronica, who is portrayed by Deepika Padukone, and that if she had been reenacting an existing character, the pressure would have been considerably greater.

Trusting her instincts and taking risks

Kriti claims she is inherently competitive, despite the perception that she avoids industry rivalry. 'When I see someone doing well, I feel like I also want to do well. Competition motivates me to do better. I feel like it also comes at a certain point in your career that you have a sense of security with yourself,' she says. The performer attributes a significant turning point in her career to Mimi (2021). She gained the courage to follow her gut and try out a wider range of parts as a result of the movie's success and the accolades it received, including a National Award.

Also read: 'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

After that, Kriti said 'The validation that Mimi (2021) gave me, whether from the audience or through the National Award, made me feel like I had finally proved my talent and could now explore more. I am very critical of myself. So, I always want to do better than what I have done before. It’s boring to be in a race with someone else and it just doesn’t give you peace.' In light of the industry's propensity to follow trends, Kriti thinks that fans are ultimately searching for interesting and novel tales that provide a theatrical experience. She is putting quality scripts ahead of quantity and hasn't signed her next project yet.