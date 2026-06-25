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Kriti Sanon admits she was nervous for Cocktail 2: 'She is not like me at all’

Kriti Sanon has shared that she felt nervous stepping into her role as Ally in Cocktail 2, saying the character is very different from her real personality.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 01:49 PM IST

Kriti Sanon admits she was nervous for Cocktail 2: 'She is not like me at all’
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Kriti Sanon has shared that she felt nervous stepping into her role as Ally in Cocktail 2, saying the character is very different from her real personality.

Kriti Sanon on playing Ally in Cocktail 2

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon disclosed that she was first nervous about playing Ally in Cocktail 2 since the character is much more carefree and "unhinged" than she is. She clarified that, in contrast to Ally, who lives freely and does not overthink repercussions, she tends to be an analytical, logical overthinker.

The performer acknowledged that it was difficult to play someone so different from herself, but she expressed satisfaction with the character's on-screen development. She characterised Ally as a free-spirited, nonjudgmental individual who welcomes life without overanalysing or developing strong emotional relationships. She claims that Ally's philosophy is to live in the moment and not focus too much on the past or the future.

Inspiration behind Ally’s character

Additionally, Kriti said that her character was significantly shaped by filmmaker Homi Adajania. She claimed that because of his calm, accepting and inherently laid-back attitude toward life, she was inspired by his personality. Although she made it clear that Ally is not exactly modelled on him, she thought that several characteristics improved her comprehension of the character.

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She continued by saying that it required time to embrace Ally's 'coolness' because it is not something that can be planned for conventionally. She claims that Ally falls into the category of those who naturally exude confidence and ease. Kriti claimed that in order to really embrace the part, she had to gradually adjust to this mindset.

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