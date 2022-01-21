Krishna Shroff's sibling banter with brother Tiger Shroff is sure to win your heart - Take a look

In a quick span, Tiger Shroff has formed a loyal fanbase that is in awe of the actor's seamless moves, hardcore action, and lovable off-screen persona. He is tough on-screen, and a jolly person off-screen. Like his father, Jackie Shroff, he's also a family man, and loves to display his affection in different ways.

Today, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff celebrates her birthday, and like a typical brother, the 'War' actor wished his sister in a quirky manner. Shroff posted a picture on his Instagram stories and says, "Happy birthday to my bro @kishushroff. Sorry to take the best genes from our parents, but we still love you... hope I get your hot pout look though (sic)."

Here's how Tiger wished Krishna



Image source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Now that's how we tease our siblings, right? Well, Krishna saw the story and she shared it on her Insta with a whacky reply, as she says, "Love you A*****e"

Here's Krishna quirky reply to Tiger's wish

Image source: Krishna Shroff Instagram

Our beloved 'Bhidu' aka Jackie Shroff wished his lovable daughter with a post and captioned it saying, "My Shakti @kishushroff ... Happiness Always Happy Birthday."

Last year in August, Krishna revealed why she doesn't want to get into acting. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywoodlife.com, when Krishna was asked if she's been offered roles in Bollywood and how many has she rejected till date, she replied, "A lot and a lot."

Revealing why she rejected them all, Krishna added, "I've of course said, 'No,' to every one of them because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning – it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me."

Krishna said that it is MMA and bodybuilding that gets her going. "This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and crave for and that (movies) just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do," Krishna averred.