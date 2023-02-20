Search icon
Kranti OTT release: When and where to watch Darshan Thoogudeepa-starrer action drama

Kranti marks Darshan Thoogudeepa’s return to films after a two-year hiatus and Rachita Ram’s successful decade-long career in the industry,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Credit: Prime Video India/Instagram

On Monday, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the Kannada action drama Kranti, directed by V. Harikrishna. The film features Darshan Thoogudeepa, Rachitha Ram, Dr V Ravichandran, Tarun Arora, and Sumalatha in pivotal roles.

The film will start streaming on February 23, playing the titular role, this film marks Darshan Thoogudeepa’s return to films after a two-year hiatus and Rachita Ram’s successful decade-long career in the industry, her debut film was also with Darshan and now the duo is back with Kranti.

After its success at the box office, the makers are all set to take this blockbuster hit to a wider audience with Prime Video. Kranti Rayanna (Darshan), a wealthy NRI businessman, returns to India to celebrate his childhood school's centenary ceremony. But as the ceremony begins, the school suddenly crumbles to the ground, leaving many dead and injured.

When Kranti discovers that this tragedy was orchestrated by the corrupt businessman Salatri (played by Tarun Arora) and his cronies to privatize more government schools to fill their own coffers, he wages a war against Salatri to secure the fates of the schools and the students. The film will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam from February 23.

