Popular Korean actor Song Joong-ki and former British actress Katy Louise Saunders have welcomed their second child, a baby daughter. The Innocent Man actor confirmed the news to his fans. He called his newborn child "lovely princess" and shared that she and his wife are "doing well."

Taking to his official fan site, Song Joong-ki wrote, "I’m currently in Rome and it’s been just over a year since I met my first child here. I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting. I’ll take good care of my family here and return to the set soon. Wishing you a warm and happy year-end. Love you all."

Song and Katy had tied the knot in 2023 and were blessed with a baby boy last year. Announcing his marriage last year, the Vincenzo actor had wrote on his official fan site, "Today we just came back from registering our marriage to start our life as a couple based on deep trust and love. I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me. She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person." Adding that they are expecting a baby soon, he further wrote, "We had dreamt of making a happy family. Thankfully, a precious life came to us."

Song Joong-ki was previously married to his fellow Korean actor Song Hye-kyo for two years from 2017 to 2019. Their divorce had shocked their fans. They had gained international recognition for portraying lovers in the hit romantic TV series Descendants of the Sun in 2016. Following the beginning of their real-life relationship, they earned the nickname 'Song Song Couple' and were often viewed as Asia's equivalent to American power couples like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

