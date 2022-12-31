Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and singer IU are in a ‘serious relationship’, their agencies confirm

Lee Jong Suk and IU are dating

Putting an end to speculations and rumours, the management agencies of Korean actor Lee Jong Suk and singer IU confirmed on Saturday that the two are indeed a couple. Reports of the two dating had surfaced in the last few weeks without confirmation from either. Reports had also claimed that the couple spent Christmas together in Japan last week.

Lee Jong Suk, best known for K-drama Pinnochio, was reported to be dating IU for over four months. The report had been published in South Korean news outlet Dispatch earlier this month. The report quoted an unnamed acquaintance of the couple. Following this, Lee’s agency has confirmed the news.

In a statement, translated by Soompi, Lee’s agency HighZium Studio said, “This is an official statement regarding the exclusive article about actor Lee Jong Suk. Actor Lee Jong Suk and IU recently progressed from being close acquaintances into being a couple, and they are maintaining a serious relationship. Please show lots of support so they can continue their beautiful relationship. Thank you.”

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment also shared a statement, saying, “IU and Lee Jong Suk recently progressed from being close acquaintances into a good relationship. We ask for the warm reception of fans.”

Earlier this year, Lee had hinted there was a special someone in his life during his acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, where he credited a person for giving his life a positive direction. “I was plagued by fear, worries, and other problems after I finished my military service. Back then, there was someone who helped me move in a good direction and gave me positivity, as a human. I want to talk about this person using this chance. I’m always thankful that the person is amazing and I want to say that I’ve liked and respected this person for a long time. When I see this person, I always think that I should have lived better, that I should have been a better person,” he had said.