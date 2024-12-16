Diljit Dosanjh came under fire after spelling 'Punjab' as 'Panjab' in his latest social media post.

Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in several controversies during the Dil-Luminati India tour. In the latest, the singer received flak after spelling Punjab as "Panjab" in a post announcing his Chandigarh concert. His ‘Panjab’ post grabbed attention, with netizens pointing out the spelling which is associated with Pakistan’s region. Frustrated by the incessant trolling, the singer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to dismiss the notions accusing him of political motives.

“Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saath Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy BENGALURU ke Tweet Mai bhi Ek Jagha Reh Gaya Thaa Mention Karna..Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ Ko PANJAB Likha toh Conspiracy PANJAB Ko Chaye PUNJAB likho..ਪੰਜਾਬ ਪੰਜਾਬ Hee Rehna Panj Aab - 5 Rivers Goreya di Language English De Spellings Te Conspiracy Karn Waleya Shaabash Main Tan Future ch ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ch Likheya Karna ਪੰਜਾਬ Tusi Ni Hatna Mainu Pata.. Laggey Raho Kini Vaar Prove Kariye that We LOVE INDIA KOI NAVI GAL KARO YAAR YAAN TUANU TASK HEE EH MILEYA?(“I will tweet if Punjab is mentioned as a flag, it is a conspiracy. If Punjab is written as a conspiracy, then write PUNJAB. Punjab is a language with five rivers - five rivers, English is a language with),” he wrote in Punjabi.

One of the fans suggested the singer avoid explaining to trolls, to which Diljit responded, "Na.. Bother Shother ni karda Mai Eh Vaar vaar Tweets kar ke Jhoothi gal nu v Sach bana dende aa Tan counter karna zaruri aa (I don't bother about these things, but repeatedly tweeting false claims makes them seem true, so it's necessary to counter them) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Diljit recently made a bold statement at a Chandigarh concert on Saturday night, stating that he'll be putting his Indian performances on hold until the government steps up to improve the country's concert infrastructure. The singer is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on December 19. His tour will end on December 29 with a grand concert in Guwahati.