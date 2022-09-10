Koffee With Karan season 8: Karan Johar announces new season of his talk show at Disney fan event

File Photo

The Karan Johar-hosted talk show Koffee With Karan will be back with Season 8. The announcement was made at a global Disney fan event, D23 Expo.

The newly announced shows include Koffee With Karan 8 and new Dharma Production series, Showtime.

Producer, Director, and host Karan Johar said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, said at the event, “Over the last several years, India has emerged as a content powerhouse, pushing the envelope with stories that transcend language and cultural boundaries. For a nation at the center of the OTT revolution, Disney+ Hotstar’s pioneering stories have been dominating viewers’ preferred content library. We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8.”

The show has been a tremendous hit with the audience ever since it debuted on Star World on November 19, 2004, appealing to those who are curious in the private lives of Bollywood celebrities.

Almost all of the top Bollywood actors have appeared on it over the years, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, to name a few. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranveer Singh have also graced the Koffee couch. The talk show has been a fan favourite for more than 18 years and has gained notoriety for its famous guests and their frank, controversial chats.