Koffee With Karan 7: Naga Chaitanya reveals if he would appear on Karan Johar's show

In a recent interview Naga Chaitanya revealed if he would like to be on Koffee With Karan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

File Photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu discussed her split from actor Naga Chaitanya on Koffee With Karan 7. Her comments on Karan Johar's show gave many people material to speculate about their broken marriage and the factors that ultimately led to their separation.

In a recent interview with India.com Naga Chaitanya revealed if he would like to be on Koffee With Karan.

When asked if he would want to be on the show, he said, “On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not?”

Additionally, Chaitanya Akkineni spoke candidly about avoiding letting his personal problems influence his career decisions.

"When your personal life is at the forefront in the media, that and not your professional life becomes the headline, it gets a little irritating and frustrating. You don’t like it when your personal and professional lives are connected. I don’t connect it and I’ve created a very clear barrier between the both. So, it’s sad sometimes to see people connecting my personal life to my films out of nowhere… or what someone said or what happened. But unfortunately, that’s the way it is today and I just teach myself to keep working harder… (focus harder) at my work and make sure my work shines and eventually, it will.”

On Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha revealed that she landed in acting as things were hard at home. "I didn't have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn't have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad. When my father said 'no I can't pay your loans', that changed my life," she shared.

