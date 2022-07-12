Koffee with Karan 7: Mimicry artist imitates Alia Bhatt, recreates her 'my marriage' sequence

Credit: chandnimimic-Karan Johar/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, she has a huge fan following. The actress, who recently got married to Ranbir Kapoor in a private ceremony, appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Ranveer Singh season 7.

Alia Bhatt talked about her wedding on Koffee with Karan. A mimicry artist Chandni, who has more than 85000 followers on social media, recreated her ‘my marriage’ sequence. The video is going viral on social media, she uploaded the clip with the caption, “The Day @karanjohar will get married …Oh, my marriage?”

One of the social media users commented, “This was the favourite part of the show and now the favourite video of Chandni mimic.” Another person mentioned, “You are more alia than alia herself.” The third one said, “Daya bhàbhi's soul entered in alia's body.” The fourth one commented, “It was like Aliaa but the laugh you did was Daya Bhabhi's” The fifth one wrote, “Omg .. Karan should cal you instead ! That Alia is intolerable.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to become parents to their first child as the couple announced the pregnancy in late June, just two months and a few days after their wedding on April 14. In a recent interview, Ranbir has now revealed that Alia prepared him for questions on fatherhood ahead of the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera.

Talking to Indian Express, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said, "I knew I’d be asked this question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho? (Ranbir, you are going to become a father. What do have to say about it?)' but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful."

The actor further talked about his hidden emotions before he embraces fatherhood as he added, "I’ve experienced different emotions, but this is one emotion that completely fills your heart. Jo ho raha hai, kya ho raha hai, itni jaldi ho raha hai. (This is happening, what is happening, it’s happening too soon). Are we prepared? Will I be able to hold my child properly? Now also when I hold a baby I am so scared. I don’t know how to cradle a baby while keeping its neck and back safe", before adding that he is taking tips from his director Karan Malhotra who had a baby during the pandemic.