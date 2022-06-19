Headlines

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar announces premiere date with teaser

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar announces premiere date with teaser

The video featured actors from previous Koffee With Karan seasons, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

In a brand-new teaser on Sunday, Karan Johar revealed the premiere date for Koffee With Karan season 7. The video featured actors from previous Koffee With Karan seasons, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more. The director termed the upcoming season of his celebrity chat show "bigger and better," promising yet another exciting season.

Karan shared that Koffee with Karan season 7 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sharing a teaser, he wrote on Instagram, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @janhviobhan @dharmaticent."

"Koffee With Karan season 7 is back," the filmmaker announced in the clip he released, which was edited with various celebrity statements from earlier episodes. It will be larger, better, and more magnificent this time. The video also had appearances by actors Sara Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The filmmaker has opened up about his show and said that Ranbir Kapoor requested not to invite him to his show.

While speaking to Film Companion, Karan Johar stated that Ranbir already told him that he will not come to his show as he has to ‘pay the price for too long.’ Imitating Ranbir, Karan stated, “Mujhe please show pe mat bulao (Please do not invite me to your show).”

Earlier, during AIB Podcast in 2017, Ranbir stated, “I am (tired). I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’. Me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair.” While talking about controversies and the controversial statements on Karan’s show, the actor stated, “He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right.” 

