Know whopping amount spent on Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi lavish wedding in Italy

Here's all you need to know about the cost of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's lavish wedding in Italy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

South actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi recently got married in Italy in the presence of their family and close friends. The longtime lovebirds tied the knot on November 1 at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany. After the couple shared the photos on Instagram, netizens were in awe of the locations and the couple’s pics. But do you know how much the dream wedding cost? 

Varun and Lavanya too spent a considerable amount of money to make their special day truly extravagant. From the lavish venue, stunning decorations, and luxurious attires, their wedding was nothing short of dreamy and grand. According to a report in Siasat Daily, the couple shelled out more than Rs 10 crore on their wedding. 

Both Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi wore designer outfits by Manish Malhotra and according to reports, the actress’ wedding saree is valued at Rs 10 lakh and Varun Tej’s cream-gold sherwani also cost him lakhs. The couple’s ring is reportedly valued at Rs 25 lakh each. 

The couple got engaged in June this year and their engagement pics took social media by storm. Their wedding was attended by Ram Charan, Upasana, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Pawan Kalyan, and other family members and was a lavish affair. 

Sharing a photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Telugu actor and producer Naga Babu Konidela, also known as Nagendra Babu, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly-married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela."

Chiranjeevi also shared the family photo from the couple's wedding, ".. And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple !" Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be seen in the movie Operation Valentine which is set to release on December 8. While Lavanya Tripathi will be seen in the movie Thanal.

