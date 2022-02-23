Know Shark Tank India's judge and BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover's net worth

'Shark Tank India' has become an instant sensation, and the mammoth success of the show opened a new genre in Indian television. The show even gave us seven entertaining entrepreneurs. However, we are here to talk about BharatPe founder, Ashneer Grover. Ashneer is back in the news but not for a good reason. His wife Madhuri Jain was fired for alleged misappropriation of funds during her time with BharatPe, after an internal probe. She had served as head of controls at BharatPe.

Talking about Ashneer Grover, As per a report in GQ India, Ashneer Grover, the Managing Director and Co-Founder of BharatPe, is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 700 crores. Among the other judges of the show, he is the richest one.

Grover also possesses some luxurious cars. His collection includes a Porsche Cayman S whose top variant in India is priced at Rs 1.89 crore, Mercedes Maybach S650 worth Rs 2.5 crore, Mercedes Benz GLS 350 the price of which starts at Rs 1.14 crore in India to Audi A6 the price of which starts at Rs 58.80 lakh. Ashneer Grover spared no expense in getting a palatial home for his family. His massive home at Delhi's Panchsheel Park has reportedly valued at upwards of Rs 30 crore.

Ashneer Grover has been an active investor. He has his money invested in a series of industries including gaming, fintech, alcobev, health-tech, co-working and staffing. In fact, he had also invested in a fund that invested in the company that he co-founded -- Bharat Pe. He has an investment in nearly 22 startups including EasyRewardz (loyalty), Recko (SaaS), Egregore Labs (Trading Analytics), Vested (Brokerage), Atom Finance (Investing Tools), Jupiter (NeoBanking), LenDen Club, (P2P NBFC), LiquiLoans (P2P NBFC), AngelList India (investing), Rupifi (lending), M2P (card issuance), India Gold (gold loan), Uni (consumer credit), JUNIO (Payments for kids), CredioGenics (Collection Saas), MyHQ (co-working space), Bira (alcobev), #ash (alternative tobacco), Nazara (gaming), Park+ (Parking assistant), Meddo (Primary Healthcare), Vahan (Staffing), among others.