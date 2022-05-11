Know Mahesh Babu's WHOPPING fee per film amid his viral 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Mahesh Babu/File photo

South superstar Mahesh Babu recently made headlines for his sensational remarks about featuring in Bollywood films. The actor-producer, one of the biggest stars of Telugu cinema courtesy of his films Businessman, Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru, said rather than pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim was to make movies from South a countrywide success.

About starring in Bollywood films, Mahesh babu said that the Hindi film industry couldn't afford him and that he didn't want to waste time. Revealing that he has had numerous Bollywood film offers, Mahesh Babu said that he always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India to watch them.

"I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion," Babu said at the trailer launch of his upcoming production venture Major.

The 46-year-old actor said he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added.

This is not the first time Mahesh Babu has expressed his opinion about starring in a Bollywood film. Earlier too, Mahesh Babu had said that he would never feature in a Bollywood film.

Amid Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement going viral on the internet, let us tell you how much the South superstar charges per film. As per several media reports, the actor-producer, who earlier charged around Rs 60 crores for each of his films, recently hiked his fee to Rs 80 crores.

In Bollywood, the highest-paid actors who reportedly charge over Rs 80 crore are Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Reportedly, these Bollywood biggies also have a profit margin in the film they star in.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is slated for a release on May 12, 2022.