Know how Allu Arjun transforms into Pushparaj in this video- Watch

It will almost be two months, and the craze for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa The Rise' is still high. The songs are still been remade into countless reels, the dialogues and Pushparaj's signature walk has already become pop-culture icons. Now, Allu Arjun gave us a closer look behind his preparation for the character. The actor has uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, showing the transformation from Allu to Pushparaj. In the video we see, Arjun getting out of his car, and heading towards his vanity. Then he sits for hours and the make-up guys work rigorously on him. The make-up artist polishes his skin, dyes his hair, sets his facial hair, and after spending hours, Allu gets into the shoes on Pushparaj. He confirms to be ready for the shoot as he swirls his hand under the beard, and makes the iconic Pushparaj's gesture.

Watch the video

Allu Arjun has elevated Pushpa Raj's character to new heights. It is one of those movies that has set a precedent for box office success. The film has now surpassed the Rs100 crore mark in its Hindi version, adding to its already impressive list of accomplishments.

The film was originally made in Telugu, however, it has been dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. Incredibly, the picture is a box office success in every language it has been released in. It has become extremely popular all across the world. The audience, cricketers, social media influencers, and renowned actors in the profession have not only appreciated the film's beauty but have also followed the internet trend that the film has started. Famous celebrities from several areas have imitated Superstar Allu Arjun's style.

Apart from the movie, even the songs, such as 'Srivalli,' 'Sami Saami,' 'Eyy Bidda,' 'Idhi Naa Adda,' and 'Oo Antava,' have received over 1 billion views on YouTube.