Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty recently became parents to a baby girl named Evaarah. In a recent interview, Rahul shared the story of how he found the name and convinced Athiya to choose it.

Rahul said he came across the name Evaarah while browsing online. He wasn’t actively searching for names but found this one by chance. Curious about its meaning, he looked it up and saw that it meant “Gift of God.” He instantly liked how meaningful and beautiful it sounded.

He shared the name with Athiya, who wasn’t sure about it at first. However, after some time and support from both their families, she slowly began to like it too. “Her parents and my parents loved the name. Then she slowly fell in love with it,” Rahul said during the event.

The couple didn’t spend too much time looking through name books, although a few were sent to them by friends. It was this one name, found by chance, that truly stood out to Rahul and felt perfect for their daughter.

On Rahul’s birthday in April, the couple posted the first photo of their baby on Instagram. In the picture, Rahul was seen holding the newborn while Athiya looked at her with love. They wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah - Gift of God,” in the caption, revealing both her name and its meaning to the world.

Athiya and Rahul got married on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. In November 2024, they announced they were expecting their first child, and on March 24, 2025, they welcomed baby Evaarah into their lives.

