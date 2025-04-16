This investment comes as Rahul recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Athiya Shetty.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, have made a significant real estate investment. They've jointly purchased 7 acres of land in Owale, Thane West, as part of a larger 30-acre property. According to property records, the acquisition cost was Rs. 9.85 crore. This investment comes as Rahul recently welcomed his first child, a daughter, with wife Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty jointly buy luxurious property



The strategic land acquisition in Owale, Thane West, positions KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty for potential long-term gains. Located along the bustling Ghodbunder Road, the area serves as a crucial connector between Thane West and the Eastern and Western Express Highways. This prime location ensures seamless accessibility to major business hubs in Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the father-in-law and son-in-law duo acquired the land for Rs 9.85 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.



KL Rahul opens about his daughter

Coming back to KL Rahul, his daughter was born on March 24, 2025. In a recent conversation with SRH's Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul shared a sweet update about his baby girl. When asked how his baby is doing, Rahul replied, "Good." When Nitish inquired if she was cute, Rahul smiled and said, "Cute. Obviously, I will say cute." He also mentioned that she's tiny, gesturing with his hands to show her small size. The couple hasn't announced their daughter's name yet.

On the other hand, Suniel Shetty poured his heart out in a LinkedIn post after becoming a grandfather to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's baby girl. Reflecting on the joy of parenthood, he shared an emotional note, reminiscing about his own childhood and describing the indescribable feeling of welcoming a new generation.