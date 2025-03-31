The original film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, centered around Kapil's character, Shiv Ram Kishan, who found himself married to three women without their knowledge, all while maintaining his relationship with his girlfriend.

Kapil Sharma is all set to reprise his role in the sequel of his debut film "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon," which was released in 2015 ¹. The original film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was a hilarious chaotic ride where Sharma juggled multiple relationships. The sequel, directed by Anukalp Goswami, promises more comedy and a fresh twist.

On Eid, Kapil shared the first poster for "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2," where he's seen at the altar, dressed in a white sherwani, looking confused and surprised ². Standing beside him is his 'wife' in a blue lehenga with her face partially covered. The film also stars Manjot Singh and is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan ². Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look, calling it a surprise gift from Kapil on Eid ¹.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first look of the film, calling it a surprise gift from Kapil Sharma on the occasion of Eid.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the announcement poster. One user joked, "Again, lots of laughter!" Another user predicted, "The first one was a flop, and the second one will be an even bigger flop." Some users took a humorous dig at the number of participants, with one saying, "Brother, how much more love will you show? There are already 4. what if you take all the girls?" Another user added, "This time there should be 7-8 girls!"

The sequel to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon is underway, with some changes in the creative team. While Abbas-Mustan, the directors of the original film, will not be helming the sequel, they will still be involved as co-producers.

Anukalp Goswami, who worked as a writer on the original film and "The Kapil Sharma Show," takes over as the director. Manjot Singh, known for his role in Fukrey, joins the cast.

(With inputs from ANI)