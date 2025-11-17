'Kis colour ki chaddi pehene ho': Netizens react as fans pull down Akon's pants at his Bengaluru concert

During his Bengalore concert, Akon was seen adjusting his pants as his fans in the front section tried to pull down his pants during his Bengaluru concert. After the video went viral on social media, here's how the social media reacted to it.

Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, known mononymously as Akon, came to India recently for his three-city tour. The Senagalese-American singer performed in Delhi on November 9, in Bengaluru on November 15, and in Mumbai on November 16. The Grammy-nominated artist, best known for chartbusters like Smack That, Lonely and Right Now (Na Na Na), faced an embarrassing situtaion at his Bengaluru concert when his fans in the VIP section kept pulling down his pants.

In the video shared by the Instagram user Zumair Khaja, Akon is seen performing Sexy Bitch and adjusting his pants simultaneously as people in the front section are seen pulling his pants down. The pop star, who has also sung the popular song Chammak Challo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ra.One, kept performing his set without any interruptions, but looked visibly uncomfortable. The video was captioned, "Akon will remember this."

As the clip went viral on social media, netizens shared their furious reactions to this indecent behaviour. One Instagram user said, "This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him." A Reddit user wrote, "Kis colour ki chaddi pehene ho moment", referencing the cinge reels shared by Odisha woman Kamalini Mahanta last year. "Maybe they wanted to Smack That", wrote an X user. A Facebook comment read, "In India everybody is pulling each other's pants down."

Before his tour began, Akon had shared his excitement to perform in India. He said in a statement, "India has always shown me so much love — it’s like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans...it's on another level. I’m beyond excited to be back and perform live for y’all. This tour is gonna be something special — let’s make history together." His thoughts might have changed by now.

