Filmmaker Kiran Rao recently opened up on her marriage with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. She shared how her parents had reacted when she told them about her decision to marry the actor.

"It was a shocker for them."They were taken aback. In their eyes, I had a lot of promise. I was someone who wanted to do a lot of things, and they were worried that I might be overshadowed by Aamir's larger-than-life persona", Rao shared while speaking to news agency ANI.

Although the couple have now split up, Kiran Rao shared the divorce hasn't affected their relationship and that they will be there for each other. "Aamir has never expected me to be a certain way. He has always been happy for me to be myself, and that's one of the greatest things about him. Aamir and I will always be there for each other," she said.

Year 2024 turned out to be a "blockbuster" year for Kiran Rao, given her film 'Laapata Ladies' garnered worldwide attention. The film was also nominated for the Oscars 2025.