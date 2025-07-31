Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens
'India won't bow down to pressure; 4-trillion-dollar economy strong enough....', say sources after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
Cristiano Ronaldo hits billion-dollar net worth after Al-Nassr deal, but THIS footballer still dwarfs his fortune
Centre issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's 25% tariff on India: 'We will take...'
Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'
Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled after she claims her luggage was stolen from London airport: 'First Indian to lose baggage'
How Instant Personal Loans Can Help Customers Across India Meet Their Financial Needs
Mukesh Ambani takes BIG step as RIL gears for ‘biggest ever IPO’, plans over Rs 52,000 crore for...
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, set to infuse nearly Rs 16000 crore in this company, its business is...
IND vs ENG: Why Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah are not playing 5th Test against England?
ENTERTAINMENT
Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also stars Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse in the leading roles. The spy thriller is directed by Jersey-fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.
The Telugu-language spy thriller Kingdom, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, has released in cinemas on July 31. The film has also been released in the dubbed Tamil version with the same title and the dubbed Hindi version as Saamrajya. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has met with overwhelming response from the audiences, who have already called the film "a blockbuster" and hailed Vijay Deverakonda for his "career-defining" performance.
Viewers, who have seen Kingdom on its first day, have shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One netizen wrote, "#Kingdom is a total blast! Anirudh’s background music is awesome and pumps you up. Vijay’s acting is top-notch, and the action scenes are super thrilling. The first half is a complete hit, and the pre-climax and climax are just wow. The boat sequence in the second half is so intense", while another added, "Yo, Vijay Deverakonda is BACK with a BANG in Kingdom! Watched it & man, what a BLOCKBUSTER! VD’s raw energy & intense acting, Anirudh’s BGM is straight-up goosebumps stuff, and Gowtam’s direction is class! Action scenes & emotions hit hard! Must-watch."
"Kingdom is a stylish mix of technical brilliance and mass appeal. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a balanced, powerful performance supported well by Satyadev and Venky. Anirudh’s background score elevates emotional and action moments alike. Top-tier camerawork by Jomon & Girish", read another review on X. A netizen also shared, "Kingdom — Vijay Devarakonda shines with fire and conviction in a role that plays to his strengths. It’s not without its flaws, but the film finds its rhythm when it matters. Anirudh; no one does elevation like him. His score lifts Vijay’s moments and gives the film its heartbeat."
#Kingdom is a total blast! Anirudh’s background music is awesome and pumps you up. Vijay’s acting is top-notch, and the action scenes are super thrilling. The first half is a complete hit, and the pre-climax and climax are just wow. The boat sequence in the SH is so intense!— lucho (@busigoatt) July 31, 2025
#Kingdom is a stylish mix of technical brilliance and mass appeal.#VijayDeverakonda delivers a balanced, powerful performance supported well by Satyadev and Venky
Anirudh’s background score elevates emotional and action moments alike
Top-tier camerawork by Jomon & Girish pic.twitter.com/ZicQx0lwoK— (@lionheart_aj) July 31, 2025
Yo, Vijay Deverakonda is BACK with a BANG in #Kingdom! Watched it & man, what a BLOCKBUSTER! VD’s raw energy & intense acting, Anirudh’s BGM is straight-up goosebumps stuff, and Gowtam’s direction is class! Action scenes & emotions hit hard! Must-watch la!… pic.twitter.com/XRLgnRbQer— Farzana (@farzlicioustahe) July 31, 2025
#Kingdom — Vijay Devarakonda shines with fire and conviction in a role that plays to his strengths. It’s not without its flaws, but the film finds its rhythm when it matters. Anirudh; no one does elevation like him. His score lifts Vijay’s moments and gives the film its… pic.twitter.com/rw9E4Fe399— LetsCinema (@letscinema) July 30, 2025
Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also stars Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse in the leading roles. The spy thriller is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Kingdom has music and background score by Anirud Ravichander, who is credited mononymously as Anirudh.
READ | Meet Saiyaara actor, who led superhit TV shows, worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, but went almost bankrupt, then...