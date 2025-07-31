Kingdom X review: Vijay Deverakonda delivers 'powerful' performance in 'blockbuster, stylish mass' film, say netizens

Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also stars Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse in the leading roles. The spy thriller is directed by Jersey-fame Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The Telugu-language spy thriller Kingdom, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda, has released in cinemas on July 31. The film has also been released in the dubbed Tamil version with the same title and the dubbed Hindi version as Saamrajya. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has met with overwhelming response from the audiences, who have already called the film "a blockbuster" and hailed Vijay Deverakonda for his "career-defining" performance.

Viewers, who have seen Kingdom on its first day, have shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). One netizen wrote, "#Kingdom is a total blast! Anirudh’s background music is awesome and pumps you up. Vijay’s acting is top-notch, and the action scenes are super thrilling. The first half is a complete hit, and the pre-climax and climax are just wow. The boat sequence in the second half is so intense", while another added, "Yo, Vijay Deverakonda is BACK with a BANG in Kingdom! Watched it & man, what a BLOCKBUSTER! VD’s raw energy & intense acting, Anirudh’s BGM is straight-up goosebumps stuff, and Gowtam’s direction is class! Action scenes & emotions hit hard! Must-watch."

"Kingdom is a stylish mix of technical brilliance and mass appeal. Vijay Deverakonda delivers a balanced, powerful performance supported well by Satyadev and Venky. Anirudh’s background score elevates emotional and action moments alike. Top-tier camerawork by Jomon & Girish", read another review on X. A netizen also shared, "Kingdom — Vijay Devarakonda shines with fire and conviction in a role that plays to his strengths. It’s not without its flaws, but the film finds its rhythm when it matters. Anirudh; no one does elevation like him. His score lifts Vijay’s moments and gives the film its heartbeat."

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Kingdom also stars Satyadev, Venkitesh, and Bhagyashri Borse in the leading roles. The spy thriller is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Kingdom has music and background score by Anirud Ravichander, who is credited mononymously as Anirudh.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
