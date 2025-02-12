Vijay Devarakonda's next big film Kingdom has set the internet on fire, and fans are loving the voiceovers of Ranbir Kapoor in the Hindi version, Jr NTR in the Telugu version, and Suriya in the Tamil version.

The teaser of Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited action-thriller, which also happens to be his 12th film, 'Kingdom', was unveiled on Wednesday, February 12.

The makers shared the teaser on X, giving fans a first look at the film. The one-minute-fifty-six-second clip introduces Vijay Deverakonda's character as a "reincarnated leader" of the people. The teaser features narration by Jr NTR in Telugu, Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, and Suriya in Tamil.

The teaser opens with a dark and intense scene showing a battlefield with dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay Deverakonda's character makes a powerful entry. Though his role remains a mystery, glimpses from the teaser show him wielding a police shield and later dressed as a prisoner. The teaser ends with him delivering a strong dialogue: "I will do anything needed, sir, including destroying everything."

Soon after the teaser was out, impressed netizens lauded the 'visually rich' teaser, and praised the voiceovers done by Ranbir Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Suriya. A fan wrote, "Anirudh music + VD + Ranbir = Rs 1000 crore." Another netizen wrote, "Ranbir's voice is enough to make the teaser fire." One of the netizens wrote, "Jr NTR's angaar voice gives goosebumps." A fan of Suriya wrote, "His voice is enough for me to watch VD new film."

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is handled by Navin Nooli. Kingdom is set to release in theaters worldwide on May 30.