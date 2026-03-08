FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have completed filming a grand Vijayadashami sequence for King, featuring festive crowds, vibrant decorations and action-packed moments. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is one of Bollywood’s most anticipated releases.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 10:48 AM IST

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan have finished filming a grand Vijayadashami sequence for their upcoming movie King. The important scene was reportedly shot over eight nights and is expected to be a major highlight of the film.

Grand festival scene filmed at a large set:

The Vijayadashami sequence was filmed at a dedicated location, which was built to show the festive mood of Dussehra celebrations. The set designers created a festive atmosphere through their use of vibrant decorations and traditional drums and their simulation of large festival crowds. The production staff used several background actors to create an authentic and animated atmosphere in their scenes. The production team created an elaborate sequence to demonstrate the festive energy and cultural heritage of Vijayadashami. Large-scale festival scenes require detailed planning, work and multiple days of shooting and extensive set design work.

High-energy action featuring father-daughter duo:

The scene contains both celebratory elements and energetic action sequences. The film reaches its peak excitement through the sequence which features both Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Reports indicate that Suhana Khan completed several of her own stunt performances during the movie production. The actress demonstrates her increasing confidence in her performance through her dedication to her role in the film. Fans show great enthusiasm for King because the film features the first major on-screen partnership between the father and daughter. Their pairing has already created strong buzz on social media and among Bollywood followers.

Also read: Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'

One of the most anticipated upcoming films:

Siddharth Anand directs the film, which Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures produce. As a result of its powerful production team and its celebrity cast, King ranks among the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood movies for the next two years. The movie production process continues as fans await further news and more movie footage.

