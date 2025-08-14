King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

R Ashwin exposes 'Devon Conway' imposter, reveals how he almost gave away Virat Kohli's number

Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward

Kishtwar cloudburst LIVE updates: 36 dead after massive cloudburst in J-K, rescue operation continues

War 2 post-credit scene leaked online, Bobby Deol's character in Alia Bhatt's Alpha leaves fans excited

Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?

India slams Pakistan over Asim Munir's threats remarks: 'Any misadventure will have...'

Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize? This is what ex-US NSA John Bolton said

Should Narendra Modi nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

EVM Layer-2 Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Raises $19,325,000 as Stage 10 of Presale Concludes

Little Pepe Meme Coin Raises Over $19 Million in Presale

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings

From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination

6 television actors who faced contract termination

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film in...

The film, which began shooting in June, had fans excited to see SRK back on the big screen after Dunki, released in December 2023.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film in...

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' is one of the most anticipated films. The film has been grabbing attention ever since the announcement was made. Directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the film went on floors in Mumbai in June and was expected to release in October 2026. However, the fresh reports suggest that it might be postponed once again due to ongoing hurdles.

'King' has been postponed

The film, which began shooting in June, had fans excited to see SRK back on the big screen after Dunki, released in December 2023. Initially aiming for a grand October 2026 release, the makers were targeting a Gandhi Jayanti weekend. However, due to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, the team has decided to pause the shooting for a while. According to Mid-Day, “King’s team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again. It is an action-heavy film, so the team doesn’t want to take a chance with his health.”

The film holds special significance for Shah Rukh Khan as he will be sharing the big screen for the first time with his daughter Suhana Khan. The Mumbai schedule was completed successfully, and for its next portion, the team had planned abroad next.  “Earlier, King was being pegged as a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 offering. That is not possible now; it may get pushed by months to have an early 2027 release,” the source revealed. 

SRK's first national award win

Shah Rukh Khan's injury came into the light when he posted a video after the announcement of the National Award in the best actor category for Jawan. Before Dunki, Khan was seen in Jawan and Pathan, both released in 2023. 

Also read: Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Who was Laika? The stray dog who sacrificed her life for space mission
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims...
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Pramod Rajpal from ProDot tells us how Atma Nirbhar is the Only Way Forward
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani stand?
Hurun Report: 300 families own Rs 134 lakh crore, where do Adani, Ambani stand?
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash
'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked
Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal to Shakti Kapoor: 5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
5 famous Bollywood villains who turned into comedy kings
From Paras Kalnawat to Shilpa Shinde: 6 television actors who faced contract termination
6 television actors who faced contract termination
From Rupali Ganguly to Rubina Dilaik: TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
TV’s leading ladies who fought back against body-shaming
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
Janmashtami 2025 Special: 5 must-watch animated Krishna movies for kids
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE