King postponed owing to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, makers looking to release film in...

ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' is one of the most anticipated films. The film has been grabbing attention ever since the announcement was made. Directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, the film went on floors in Mumbai in June and was expected to release in October 2026. However, the fresh reports suggest that it might be postponed once again due to ongoing hurdles.
The film, which began shooting in June, had fans excited to see SRK back on the big screen after Dunki, released in December 2023. Initially aiming for a grand October 2026 release, the makers were targeting a Gandhi Jayanti weekend. However, due to Shah Rukh Khan's injury, the team has decided to pause the shooting for a while. According to Mid-Day, “King’s team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again. It is an action-heavy film, so the team doesn’t want to take a chance with his health.”
The film holds special significance for Shah Rukh Khan as he will be sharing the big screen for the first time with his daughter Suhana Khan. The Mumbai schedule was completed successfully, and for its next portion, the team had planned abroad next. “Earlier, King was being pegged as a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 offering. That is not possible now; it may get pushed by months to have an early 2027 release,” the source revealed.
Shah Rukh Khan's injury came into the light when he posted a video after the announcement of the National Award in the best actor category for Jawan. Before Dunki, Khan was seen in Jawan and Pathan, both released in 2023.
Also read: Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'