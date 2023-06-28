King of Kotha trailer: Dulquer Salmaan unleashes massy avatar in actioner, fans call him 'real gem of Malayalam cinema'

Still of Dulquer Salmaan from King of Kotha

King Of Kotha trailer: Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is geared up to become the next pan-India star, as the trailer of his next actioner released with much fanfare. Abhilash Joshiy-directed King of Kotha depicts the rule of The King, who is also regarded as the messiah, the king, and the protector of Kotha. In one of the scenes, Dulquer says, "Yeh Gandhigram nahi, Kotha hai. Yaha mere kehne pe din, mere kehne pe raat."

The 1.34 minute is loaded with DQ's swag, massy dialogues and in-sync, intense background score. The producers released the trailer on Wednesday, June 28. The trailer was uploaded on Sony Music South, and within an hour, the trailer has clocked more than 800K views on YouTube.

As soon as the trailer was released, several DQ fans called it a 'bonafide blockbuster'. A netizen wrote, "DQ anna acting + Bgm = Trailer Semma Mass Goosebumps overloaded." Another netizen wrote, "Dulquer Salman Real Gem Of Malayalam Industry. He Takes The Industry to Next Level." One of the netizens wrote, "Goosebumps overloaded." An internet user wrote, "Technically very brilliant. Color grading, DOP, BGM everything top-notch." Another internet user wrote, "Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a cinematic blast this ONAM 2023!"

King of Kotha stars an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran. King of Kotha will have a pan-India release in cinemas on August 2023.