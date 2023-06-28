Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

King of Kotha teaser: Dulquer Salmaan unleashes massy avatar in actioner, fans call him 'real gem of Malayalam cinema'

With King of Kotha, Dulquer Salmaan has impressed his fans with his massy avatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

King of Kotha teaser: Dulquer Salmaan unleashes massy avatar in actioner, fans call him 'real gem of Malayalam cinema'
Still of Dulquer Salmaan from King of Kotha

King Of Kotha teaser: Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan is geared up to become the next pan-India star, as the teaser of his next actioner released with much fanfare. Abhilash Joshiy-directed King of Kotha depicts the rule of The King, who is also regarded as the messiah, the king, and the protector of Kotha. In one of the scenes, Dulquer says, "Yeh Gandhigram nahi, Kotha hai. Yaha mere kehne pe din, mere kehne pe raat." 

The 1.34 minute is loaded with DQ's swag, massy dialogues and in-sync, intense background score. The producers released the teaser on Wednesday, June 28. The teaser was uploaded on Sony Music South, and within an hour, the t has clocked more than 800K views on YouTube. 

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was released, several DQ fans called it a 'bonafide blockbuster'. A netizen wrote, "DQ anna acting + Bgm = Trailer Semma Mass Goosebumps overloaded." Another netizen wrote, "Dulquer Salman Real Gem Of Malayalam Industry. He Takes The Industry to Next Level." One of the netizens wrote, "Goosebumps overloaded." An internet user wrote, "Technically very brilliant. Color grading, DOP, BGM everything top-notch." Another internet user wrote, "Hold your breath as we present the action-packed Teaser of #KingOfKotha. Get ready for a cinematic blast this ONAM 2023!"  

King of Kotha stars an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran. King of Kotha will have a pan-India release in cinemas on August 2023. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.