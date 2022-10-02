King Of Kotha: Dulqer Salmaan impresses with his rugged avatar in film's first look

King Of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan is preparing for his upcoming movie, King of Kotha, while still enjoying the popularity of his recent blockbusters Chup and Sita Ramam. The movie's first-look poster has been released and it shows Dulquer in a rugged avatar. Abhilash Joshiy, the son of renowned Malayalam director Joshiy, makes his directorial debut with this movie.

The film is produced by Dulquer under his banner Wayfarer Films and has teamed up with Zee Studios.

According to IndianExpress.com talking about the collaboration, the actor said, “Wayfarer Films is proud to associate with Zee Studios for their maiden venture into the Malayalam film industry with our film KOK. Zee Studios has been associated with some of the biggest industry hits across languages nationwide and it’s a privilege to partner with them to produce some of the best content we wish to bring to all of you.”

The movie recently began shooting in Chennai. It will be filmed in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Although it was anticipated that the remainder of the cast and crew would also be revealed alongside the poster, the movie's producers have not yet made any such announcements. Although there have been rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Aishwarya Lekshmi may appear in the movie, the directors and producers have been mute.

Chup, Dulquer's most recent film, has performed well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The crime thriller, which is directed by R Balki, also prominently features Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt.