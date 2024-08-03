Twitter
Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert

Singer and rapper King along with his friends put up an energetic show in Delhi.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

King makes Delhi groove to his new album Monopoly Moves at fiery concert
King's Delhi concert
The musical sensation King recently kickstarted his countrywide Listening Tour with his album Monopoly Moves in Delhi. The singer and rapper set the stage on fire with his live performance and gave Delhites a memorable night. 

King’s Delhi Listening tour took place at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi where he launched his new album Monopoly Moves. A huge crowd gathered to watch King perform his album live and to groove to their favorite tracks. 

King along with his friends, rappers and singers Bella, Ikka, Sikander Kahlon, MC Heam, Abhijay Sharma, Gravity, Yashraj, Karma, and Raga put up an energetic and memorable show for the Delhites and made them groove and sing to his energetic tracks. 

King and his friends performed a total of 20 tracks at the Delhi concert including 'MISFIT', 'GOAT SHIT' along with Karma, 'Bawe Main Check' along with Raga, 'Suits & Streets' along with Yashraj and Gravity, 'Tere Ho Ke' with Bella, which made everyone teary-eyed. Some of the other songs included, 'Way Bigger', 'Still the Same with' Abhijay Sharma, 'Saza' with MC Heam, 'Mashiney' with Ikka, 'Can't Afford' with Sikander Kahlon, and even unveiled his track ‘F*CK WHAT THEY SAY’ with MC Stan from the album. 

King ended the show with his famous and one of the most loved tracks,' Maan Meri Jaan', and a special guest appearance of Badshah, which left the audience surprised and became one of the highlights of the show. On Saturday, King shared videos of the concert on his Instagram page and even thanked fans for attending the concert and showering love on him.

Meanwhile, The Monopoly Moves Album Listening Party Tour that ki kickstarted in New Delhi on Aug 2 will be followed by stops in Bengaluru (Aug. 4), Dehradun (Aug. 9), Ahmedabad (Aug. 11), Indore (Aug. 17), Kolkata (Aug. 24), Hyderabad (Aug. 30) and end in Mumbai on Aug. 31.

