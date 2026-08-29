King 100: Netizens say 'shame on you Nagarjuna', as Telugu superstar annouces his clash with Shah Rukh Khan with same title, relase date

Nagarjuna's next film is King 100, but the netizens are rather miffed with the title announcement. Read on to know how internet users are slamming him for directly competing with Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, who enjoys a loyal fan base in the North, thanks to the cult following of Meri Jung: One Man Army and Don No 1, is currently facing the heat of the netizens. Nagarjuna is facing major backlash due to the teaser drop of his latest film, King 100. As you have guessed, King 100 irked netizens as it is similar to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner King. Another reason why Nagarjuna is getting trolled is not the title, but that the dates of both films are the same. Yes, SRK's King and Nagarjuna's King 100 are arriving on December 24, 2026. King's release date was announced months before Nagarjuna's film. Netizens are furious with Nagarjuna, and they took their disappointment to social media.

Netizens brutally troll King 100

The teaser announcement met with harsh comments. Netizens slammed Naga for taking a head-on clash with SRK, with a similar title and release date. A netizen wrote, "#King100 with similar title and releasing on same date as #SRK starrer #KING. They even have the same line in the BGM: They call me KING. This is a literally shameful act by #Nagarjuna."

#King100 with similar title and releasing on same date as #SRK starrer #KING



They even have same line in BGM "They call me KING"



This is literally shameful act by #Nagarjuna pic.twitter.com/DC2vPmwOQ2 — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) August 29, 2026

Another netizen wrote, "Cheap tactics to create buzz by clashing with the real global #king. Once again south showed their true colours. Everyone wants to clash with #srk only. One vs all. Remember, there is only king #shahrukhkhan." One of the netizens wrote, "Kitna low ja sakte hai unki real aukat pata chalti hai. Now no more support to any regional film from south even if Allu Arjun is there; sab ek hi zone pe atke hain."

About King

Shah Rukh Khan's King is his second collaboration with the director Siddharth Anand after 2023's blockbuster Pathaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. SRK's King will now be clashing with Avengers Doomsday, Dune 3, Jumanji: Open World, and King 100.

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