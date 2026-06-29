'Kim Taehyung is the real show': BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, leaves fans in awe

BTS star Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, made a striking appearance at Celine's Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 in an all-red ensemble that left fans in awe.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, once again proved why he is considered a global fashion icon as he attended Celine's Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 during his ongoing ARIRANG world tour.

The singer's arrival at the event quickly became one of the biggest talking points online, with fans gathering outside the venue and cheering loudly as he made his entrance.

V Makes A Stylish Entrance In Red

For the fashion event, V stepped out in a striking red shirt that immediately grabbed attention. He left a few buttons open, adding a relaxed yet bold touch to the look. He paired the shirt with a deep maroon blazer, giving the outfit a sophisticated and polished finish.

Keeping the rest of the look simple, the singer opted for classic black tailored trousers and completed the ensemble with a black leather belt featuring gold detailing.

Gold Accessories Add Extra Glamour

V's accessories perfectly complemented his outfit. He wore layered gold necklaces, including a statement pendant and a delicate chain visible through his open neckline. He also sported dangling gold earrings and oversized sunglasses, adding a dramatic edge to his appearance.

To finish the look, the singer chose glossy maroon leather shoes that matched the colour palette beautifully. His platinum-blonde hair, styled in a sleek wet-look finish, and his minimal grooming further elevated the fashion-forward appearance.

Social Media Can't Stop Talking About Him

Soon after videos of his arrival surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans. One fan wrote, "OH GOD KIM TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO HOT." Another commented, "If perfection were a person, it would be Kim Taehyung."

Many fans also couldn't get over his outfit and hair combination. One user wrote, "Red outfit, blonde hair… Kim Taehyung, you are insane!" Another fan declared, "He is the real show." Several others called him the highlight of the event, with many saying that V once again managed to steal all the attention the moment he arrived.

Whether on stage or at a fashion event, Kim Taehyung continues to make headlines with his effortless style and undeniable charisma.