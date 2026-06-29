FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Kim Taehyung is the real show': BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, leaves fans in awe

BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week Show

Alphonso Davies enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic appearance during South Africa vs Canada clash

Alphonso Davies enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic appearance

Will Neymar finally return to Brazil's starting XI? Ancelotti opens up before Round of 32 clash against Japan

Will Neymar finally return to Brazil's starting XI? Ancelotti breaks silence

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Kim Taehyung is the real show': BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, leaves fans in awe

BTS star Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, made a striking appearance at Celine's Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 in an all-red ensemble that left fans in awe.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Kim Taehyung is the real show': BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, leaves fans in awe
Credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BTS member Kim Taehyung, better known as V, once again proved why he is considered a global fashion icon as he attended Celine's Paris Men's Fashion Week 2026 during his ongoing ARIRANG world tour.

The singer's arrival at the event quickly became one of the biggest talking points online, with fans gathering outside the venue and cheering loudly as he made his entrance.

V Makes A Stylish Entrance In Red

For the fashion event, V stepped out in a striking red shirt that immediately grabbed attention. He left a few buttons open, adding a relaxed yet bold touch to the look. He paired the shirt with a deep maroon blazer, giving the outfit a sophisticated and polished finish.

Keeping the rest of the look simple, the singer opted for classic black tailored trousers and completed the ensemble with a black leather belt featuring gold detailing.

Gold Accessories Add Extra Glamour

V's accessories perfectly complemented his outfit. He wore layered gold necklaces, including a statement pendant and a delicate chain visible through his open neckline. He also sported dangling gold earrings and oversized sunglasses, adding a dramatic edge to his appearance.

To finish the look, the singer chose glossy maroon leather shoes that matched the colour palette beautifully. His platinum-blonde hair, styled in a sleek wet-look finish, and his minimal grooming further elevated the fashion-forward appearance.

Social Media Can't Stop Talking About Him

Soon after videos of his arrival surfaced online, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from fans. One fan wrote, "OH GOD KIM TAEHYUNG LOOKS SO HOT." Another commented, "If perfection were a person, it would be Kim Taehyung."

Many fans also couldn't get over his outfit and hair combination. One user wrote, "Red outfit, blonde hair… Kim Taehyung, you are insane!" Another fan declared, "He is the real show." Several others called him the highlight of the event, with many saying that V once again managed to steal all the attention the moment he arrived.

Whether on stage or at a fashion event, Kim Taehyung continues to make headlines with his effortless style and undeniable charisma.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kim Taehyung is the real show': BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show, leaves fans in awe
BTS' V turns heads at Celine's Paris Fashion Week Show
Alphonso Davies enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic appearance during South Africa vs Canada clash
Alphonso Davies enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic appearance
Mojtaba Khamenei's first public appearance may come at his father's funeral, here's all you need to know
Mojtaba Khamenei's first public appearance may come at his father's funeral
'Seeing you in pain...': Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai; Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious infection'
Jasmine Bhasin hospitalised in Dubai, Aly Goni says she is battling 'serious...'
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cab driver makes starting revelations related to missing passport
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cab driver makes starting revelations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement