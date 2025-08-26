Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

From The Devil Judge to The King’s Affection: 6 must-watch K-dramas that explore bonds between mentor and their protégé
ENTERTAINMENT
K-dramas are full of hidden gems, and several actresses deserve more recognition. From Kim Sejeong’s charm to Shin Hye Sun’s emotional depth, Roh Jeong Eui’s fresh talent, Won Jin Ah’s versatility, Lee Sung Kyung’s range, and Park Ju Hyun’s intensity, these underrated stars are a must-watch.
The world of K-dramas is filled with dazzling stars who capture global attention, but beyond the biggest names, there are several underrated actresses whose talent deserves the spotlight. From versatile performances to emotional depth, these actresses bring unique charm to the screen and are slowly but surely winning the hearts of drama lovers worldwide. Here are six K-drama actresses you should definitely be watching.
Best known for Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter, Kim Sejeong has shown incredible versatility in both romance and fantasy roles. Her natural charm makes her a rising star to follow.
While she gained attention in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Lee Sung Kyung remains underrated despite her impressive acting in dramas like Dr. Romantic 2. Her ability to balance comedy and emotion is unmatched.
Often called a scene-stealer, Shin Hye Sun shone in Mr. Queen and My Golden Life. Her range and emotional depth prove she’s one of the most underrated gems in K-dramas.
The young actress wowed audiences in Our Beloved Summer and 18 Again. With her expressive acting, she’s emerging as one of the brightest new-generation stars.
From Just Between Lovers to Hellbound, Won Jin Ah has delivered compelling performances. Despite her talent, she hasn’t yet received the mainstream recognition she truly deserves.
Known for Extracurricular and Mouse, Park Ju Hyun is fearless in tackling complex, dark roles. Her intensity and screen presence make her one to watch closely.
These actresses may not always headline the biggest K-dramas, but their talent, versatility, and screen presence make them standouts. As K-dramas continue to gain international love, it’s only a matter of time before these underrated stars get the recognition they deserve.
