Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

K-dramas are full of hidden gems, and several actresses deserve more recognition. From Kim Sejeong’s charm to Shin Hye Sun’s emotional depth, Roh Jeong Eui’s fresh talent, Won Jin Ah’s versatility, Lee Sung Kyung’s range, and Park Ju Hyun’s intensity, these underrated stars are a must-watch.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 01:11 PM IST

Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight
The world of K-dramas is filled with dazzling stars who capture global attention, but beyond the biggest names, there are several underrated actresses whose talent deserves the spotlight. From versatile performances to emotional depth, these actresses bring unique charm to the screen and are slowly but surely winning the hearts of drama lovers worldwide. Here are six K-drama actresses you should definitely be watching.

Kim Sejeong

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130159-097

Best known for Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter, Kim Sejeong has shown incredible versatility in both romance and fantasy roles. Her natural charm makes her a rising star to follow.

Lee Sung Kyung

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130324-597

While she gained attention in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Lee Sung Kyung remains underrated despite her impressive acting in dramas like Dr. Romantic 2. Her ability to balance comedy and emotion is unmatched.

Shin Hye Sun

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130446-100

Often called a scene-stealer, Shin Hye Sun shone in Mr. Queen and My Golden Life. Her range and emotional depth prove she’s one of the most underrated gems in K-dramas.

Roh Jeong Eui

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130556-756

The young actress wowed audiences in Our Beloved Summer and 18 Again. With her expressive acting, she’s emerging as one of the brightest new-generation stars.

Won Jin Ah

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130739-214

From Just Between Lovers to Hellbound, Won Jin Ah has delivered compelling performances. Despite her talent, she hasn’t yet received the mainstream recognition she truly deserves.

Park Ju Hyun

Untitled-design-2025-08-26-T130914-079

Known for Extracurricular and Mouse, Park Ju Hyun is fearless in tackling complex, dark roles. Her intensity and screen presence make her one to watch closely.

These actresses may not always headline the biggest K-dramas, but their talent, versatility, and screen presence make them standouts. As K-dramas continue to gain international love, it’s only a matter of time before these underrated stars get the recognition they deserve.

ALSO READ: From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar

