In the latest episode of their reality show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian discussed the possibility of attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in India last year.

Kim shared her experience of meeting Nita Ambani, comparing the mother of the groom to her own mother, Kris Jenner. In the episode, Khloe spoke about the Ambani family, highlighting their generosity leading up to the wedding.

She said, "I want to point out how much that family does for their people leading upto the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent but they are also giving back in a really great way."

Kim was seen expressing her gratitude to Nita Ambani for inviting them to the wedding, thanking her for the special gesture. She added, “Nita Ambani, she is the groom's mother. She is like the Kris Jenner of the Ambani family.” Khloe said, “She has to be one with the softer hands who I have met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than tatums.”

The clip from The Kardashians also showed Kim holding Nita Ambani's hand as they walked together towards the main area to meet the groom and bride. Khloe mentioned that she walked behind Kim, allowing her to have that special moment.

The Ambani wedding last year was a glamorous, star-studded event, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Notable figures included Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.