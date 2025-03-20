Kim thanked Nita Ambani for inviting them to the wedding. She referred to Nita as the ‘Kris Jenner’ of the Ambani family.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian were present at the lavish 2024 Indian wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the sisters revealed their experience in India, when they were invited by Nita Ambani to attend the lavish Ambani wedding. They also thanked the Ambanis and talked about their experience attending the Indian wedding.

Talking about the Ambanis, Khloe highlights how the wedding also benefitted others. “want to point out how much that family does for their people leading up to the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is opulent but they are also giving back in a great way,” she said.

The softness of Nita's hands, however, impressed Khloe. “She (Nita Ambani) has to be one with the softer hands who I have met all my life. Like seriously! Softer than Tatums.”

A video from the ceremony showed Kim holding Anita Ambani's hands while she escorted her to meet Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, the bride and groom. Khloe said she walked behind them to let Kim and Nita have a special moment.