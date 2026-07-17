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Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on criticism over Lewis Hamilton trip after grandmother MJ's death

Kim Kardashian clarified that her vacation photos with Lewis Hamilton and Khloé Kardashian were scheduled before grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's death, saying her heart remains with her grieving family.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kim Kardashian breaks her silence on criticism over Lewis Hamilton trip after grandmother MJ's death
Image credit: Instagram
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Kim Kardashian has responded after facing criticism for posting cheerful vacation pictures with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and sister Khloé Kardashian shortly after the death of her grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, affectionately known as MJ.

The Skims founder clarified that the Instagram post had been scheduled before MJ passed away and was not intentionally shared during the family's time of mourning.

Kim addresses the backlash

After the photos sparked criticism on social media, Kim explained that their timing was purely coincidental and that she has been spending time with her family following her grandmother's death.

"This post was scheduled a few days ago before we lost MJ, so its timing came right alongside her passing. I’ve been by my mom and grandma’s side this past week, and my heart is completely with my family right now. We love and miss her so deeply, and in the days ahead, we’ll be focusing on celebrating her beautiful life."

Emotional tribute to grandmother

Soon after announcing MJ's passing, Kim shared an emotional tribute remembering her grandmother, whom she described as one of the most important people in her life. Calling MJ "my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin," Kim also recalled her grandmother's playful love for social media.

"I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol."

Remembering Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell

Mary Jo Campbell, the mother of Kris Jenner, died at the age of 91. Kris confirmed the news on social media, although the family has not disclosed the cause of death.

MJ became a familiar face to fans through Keeping Up with the Kardashians after the reality series premiered in 2007. She frequently appeared alongside the Kardashian-Jenner family and was admired for her warm personality and close bond with her children and grandchildren.

She was also a two-time cancer survivor, having successfully battled both breast cancer and colon cancer.

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