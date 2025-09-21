Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

Here are some Korean actresses who are making stylish comebacks with new K-dramas and films, offering fans everything from fantasy romance to gripping thrillers this year.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback
The world of K-dramas is buzzing with excitement as five of Korea’s top actresses return to the screen with fresh roles and diverse genres. These talented stars are set to dominate both streaming platforms and television. 

Kim Go-eun returns with Netflix hits

Untitled-designKim Go-eun, often praised for her emotional depth and charming acting, has already made a strong comeback this year. She stars in Netflix’s series You and Everything Else, which was released on September 12 and quickly entered the Top 10 list in 14 countries.

Suzy steps into fantasy and romance

Untitled-design-1Singer-turned-actress Suzy continues to charm audiences worldwide. She will make a comeback with Netflix’s Genie Make a Wish, premiering on October 3. This fantasy rom-com tells the story of a genie who awakens after a thousand years and meets Ga-young, a woman unable to feel emotions. 

Han Hyo-joo in a Korean-Japanese collaboration

Untitled-design-2Han Hyo-joo will be seen in the cross-border Netflix project 'Romantics Anonymous.' Releasing on October 16, this Korean-Japanese series co-stars Japanese actor Shun Oguri.

IU prepares for historical fantasy

Untitled-design-3Singer and actress IU is also ready for her next big role. After winning hearts with Netflix’s hit When Life Gives You Tangerines, she will now star in MBC’s upcoming drama '21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife'.

Park Bo-young’s powerful transformation

Untitled-design-4Park Bo-young, known for her lovable screen presence, is all set for a thrilling role. After impressing viewers in tvN’s Our Unwritten Seoul earlier this year, she will be in the Disney+ original Gold Land.

