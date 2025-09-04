Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who scored 39% in Class 12, didn’t know English, later cracked IIT JEE, now working as...

Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla film

Massive setback for India as Yastika Bhatia ruled out of Australia series, Women's ODI World Cup; replacement announced

Kiku Sharda to not leave Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Source states his 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek was...

Param Sundari box office collection day 7: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film fails to earn Rs 50 crore in first week

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Afghanistan again, tremors felt in Pakistan

This rapper is set to go on the most expensive tour by an Indian hip-hop artist with $2M cost for...

Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Are banks and stock market closed on September 5? Check here

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Singh and co lead India to dominating 4-1 win over Malaysia in Super 4 clash

Giorgio Armani left Rs 8,81,98,00,00,000 worth empire but with one condition, know all about the inheritance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who scored 39% in Class 12, didn’t know English, later cracked IIT JEE, now working as...

Meet man who scored 39% in Class 12, didn’t know English, later cracked IIT JEE,

Jolly LLB 3: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla film

Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking ban on release of Jolly LLB 3

Massive setback for India as Yastika Bhatia ruled out of Australia series, Women's ODI World Cup; replacement announced

Massive setback for India as Yastika Bhatia ruled out of Australia series, WC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kiku Sharda to not leave Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Source states his 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek was...

The source has confirmed that everything is perfectly fine between Kiku and Krushna. The actors share a friendly and professional relationship, and any video or clip that made it seem otherwise was part of the show's comedy act. There is no real animosity or conflict between them.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 10:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kiku Sharda to not leave Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Source states his 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek was...
Kiku Sharda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It was recently reported that Kiku Sharda has quit Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, whose third season is now streaming on Netflix, in order to participate in Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise & Fall, which will start streaming on Amazon MX Player from September 6. It was also reported that he had a tiff with Krushna Abhishek. 

However, as per a source, Kiku has finished shooting for the current season of Kapil Sharma's show. There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. He is only participating in Rise & Fall after finishing his commitments to The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving

The source also confirmed that everything is perfectly fine between Kiku and Krushna. The actors share a friendly and professional relationship, and any video or clip that made it seem otherwise was part of the show's comedy act. There is no real animosity or conflict between them.

Kiku Sharda continues to be a key part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has wrapped up his role for the season but remains a permanent member of the cast. His participation in Rise & Fall marks a new and exciting chapter in his career, not the end of his journey with Kapil's show.

READ | Who was Giorgio Armani? Celebrated designer, richest queer person, founded luxury fashion house 50 years ago, was worth...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
Why Donald Trump believes Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will happen soon, know here
From Harnaaz Sandhu-Sonam Bajwa to Janhvi Kapoor-Sanya Malhotra: 5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
5 female pairings we can't wait to see on-screen
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvish Yadav’s Rs 50 crore, check full list
Richest Bigg Boss contestants: From Vicky Jain’s Rs 130 crore net worth to Elvis
Rumoured couple Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen after six years for period drama
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to reportedly reunite on screen
Indian Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir cancelled due to THIS reason - View entire list HERE
Railways: THESE 10 trains schedule to travel to Delhi and Kashmir cancelled
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE