Kiku Sharda to not leave Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show? Source states his 'fight' with Krushna Abhishek was...

The source has confirmed that everything is perfectly fine between Kiku and Krushna. The actors share a friendly and professional relationship, and any video or clip that made it seem otherwise was part of the show's comedy act. There is no real animosity or conflict between them.

It was recently reported that Kiku Sharda has quit Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show, whose third season is now streaming on Netflix, in order to participate in Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise & Fall, which will start streaming on Amazon MX Player from September 6. It was also reported that he had a tiff with Krushna Abhishek.

However, as per a source, Kiku has finished shooting for the current season of Kapil Sharma's show. There is no unfinished work, no sudden exit, and no tension between him and the team. He is only participating in Rise & Fall after finishing his commitments to The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is why fans might have assumed he was leaving

Kiku Sharda continues to be a key part of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He has wrapped up his role for the season but remains a permanent member of the cast. His participation in Rise & Fall marks a new and exciting chapter in his career, not the end of his journey with Kapil's show.

