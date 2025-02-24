In a recent vlog featuring Archana Puran Singh and her family, Kiku and his wife Priyanka’s surprising revelation left Archana stunned.

Comedian-actor Kiku Sharda revealed a fascinating aspect of his wife Priyanka's life, showcasing her extensive travel history. He shared that when they were newly married, he proudly showed off his passport with its few stamps, only to be astonished when Priyanka pulled out a stack of 4-5 passports.

Kiku surprised everyone by saying his wife Priyanka has 12-13 passports. He explained that she got so many passports because when she was a kid, she would travel from Malaysia to Singapore every day to go to school.

“When my wife and I first got married, I showed her my passport and asked her to keep hers with me. To my surprise, she pulled out 4-5 passports! I asked her why she had so many, and she told me she had 7-8 more at home. So, she has 12-13 passports! I was curious, so I asked her why she needed so many. She explained that her dad worked in Malaysia, but the schools there weren't great, so she would travel to Singapore every day for school,” said Kiku.

Priyanka further explained, "I would commute daily, travelling back and forth, and still manage to attend school within 30 minutes." Archana was taken aback by this revelation, admitting it was a first for her. Kiku chimed in, "I was equally shocked when I heard this."

On the professional front, Kiku Sharda was last seen in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He also regularly appears on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, alongside Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and others. Archana, on the other hand, was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Meanwhile, the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma show has been announced.