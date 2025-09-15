Kiku Sharda reveals he missed his mother’s last call before her death, lost father just a month later: 'I didn't answer her...'

Rise and Fall turned emotional with Sangeeta Phogat’s sudden exit after a family loss and Kiku Sharda’s heartbreaking confession, while new evictions and power shifts kept the game intense.

The latest episode of Rise and Fall took an emotional turn when wrestler Sangeeta Phogat walked out midway following the news of her father-in-law’s death. Her sudden exit left the house shaken, with contestants consoling her before she left. The atmosphere turned sombre, bringing many to tears.

The moment hit especially hard for comedian Kiku Sharda, who recently entered the show as a worker. He broke down while recalling the loss of his parents. “I was in the US two years back when my mother passed away. You’re at the airport, you’re an actor, and people keep asking for photos… I didn’t answer her last phone call because I thought I’d call tomorrow. The next day she was gone. Forty-five days later, my father also passed away; he couldn’t bear the loss,” he said tearfully. Urging everyone to value relationships, he added, “Please be close to your loved ones. Spend time, call them, stay in touch.” Actress Kubbra Sait stepped in to comfort him, calling it “the worst” situation to go through.

Meanwhile, the weekend brought its share of drama. Social media influencer Noorin Sha was evicted by The Rulers, while host Ashneer Grover stepped in to sternly warn contestants after a heated fight involving Arbaaz Patel. On a brighter note, actor Arjun Bijlani won a crucial task and rose to the position of Ruler, securing his place in the penthouse.

With heartbreaking exits, emotional confessions, and fresh power shifts, Rise and Fall continues to keep audiences hooked with every twist.