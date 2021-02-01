Watch: Kichcha Sudeepa's 'Vikrant Rona' title logo, sneak-peek unveiled on Burj Khalifa

In a first, Kichcha Sudeepa starrer Vikrant Rona's title logo was unveiled on the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The eventful moment took place on January 31, 2021, much to the excitement of the fans. Sudeepa took to his Twitter page and shared the video while thanking the organisers at Burj Khalifa. Not just that, Sudeepa has also completed 25 years in the film industry which Dubai celebrated.

Sudeepa tweeted the video stating, "Thanks @BurjKhalifa for personally sending me this video... thanks #Dubai for hosting us so well. Much love. Will be posting an HD video of the same with a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow. Thanking all u friends once again for the unconditional love through and through."

Check out the video below:

In a statement, Sudeepa said, "Only with a good team comes a good intention and only a team with one intention can travel together. It’s fulfilling to witness how this team has worked towards achieving what was visualised. Cheers to all for this achievement. Celebrating my 25 years in films comes as an added happiness along with Vikrant Rona title logo launch and a sneak peek happening on Burj Khalifa. Congratulations to the entire team once again for this huge moment."

Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, Vikrant Rona stars Kichcha and the film will be releasing in five languages including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.