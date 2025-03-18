Kichcha Sudeep's daughter said that her father told her to dress well for dinner, but she had no idea they were going to Salman Khan's house.

Salman Khan worked with South superstar actor Kichcha Sudeep in the 2019 film Dabangg 3. Kichcha Sudeep played the role of the villain in the film. Recently, South actor Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi Sudeep, spoke about her relationship with Salman.

While recalling the shoot of Dabangg 3, she shared how her bonding with Salman Khan was. The star kid mentioned that she was left amazed when she saw Salman Khan in person. She also said that most people misunderstand him.

In an interview with Jinil Modi’s YouTube channel, Sanvi Sudeep shared he first met with Salman Khan when she was young and gave him a bracelet, which he later wore during a Bigg Boss episode. She also talked about meeting him again during the Dabangg 3 shoot, calling it one of the most fun experiences she had.

Sanvi recalled an interesting memory from when she was 14 years old. Her father told her to dress well for dinner, but she had no idea they were going to Salman Khan's house. When they arrived at Galaxy Apartments, she noticed a painting of Salman’s back and thought they were at a fan’s home. To her surprise, she saw Salman himself sitting on the sofa. Overwhelmed by his presence, she admitted feeling nervous and starstruck because of his strong "superstar aura."

Sanvi further mentioned that Salman made her record a song, she said, “He got so fond of me that day. He made me sing, so I sang for him, and at 3 am, he called his music directors and said, ‘I am sending this girl. I want you to record her on track, keep her voice in case we need her for something.’ I went there the next day.”

Sanvi also shared that Salman Khan later invited her to his farmhouse. During the visit, he insisted that she stay by his side the whole time, regardless of her parents being there. "He didn’t care if my parents were around. From morning to night, I would be with him. He refused to let me go," she recalled.

Sanvi also shared that the song she recorded was for Dabangg 3, and at every party, Salman Khan would play her version of the track instead of the original one. She found it incredibly sweet and appreciated how he always supported and encouraged her.

How Salman Khan spoiled her:

Sanvi went on to say that Salman is a “very misunderstood man” and spoke about the time they spent together. She shared, “He would take me to the gym with him. We would go swimming. And since I love cars and bikes, he took me for rides in a very cool-looking monster truck through the woods. It was super fun. Those three days at his farmhouse were the most memorable time of my life—he spoiled me like anything.”