Kiccha Sudeep unsure if his dream of working with Kajol will come true after Twitter debate with Ajay Devgn

Kichcha Sudeep discussed his Twitter feud with Ajay Devgn. Kiccha Sudeep and Ajay Devgn argued about Hindi being India's official language earlier this summer. The Twitter conversation led to a slew of celebrities chiming in on the topic. Sudeep discussed the subject in a new interview, saying that while he was unconcerned with the argument, he was concerned that he would never have the opportunity to work with Kajol.

The Kannada actor had expressed a desire in working with Kajol in the past. Following the debate, he wondered if his chances of working with Kajol had been ruined by the Twitter exchange.

“Ram Gopal Varma sir had come (after the debate) and said, ‘Sudeep, it was a very nice debate but I think the way you maintained your dignity and maintain the respect towards him was wonderful.’ I said, ‘Haan.’ Then he said, ‘Why are you still looking you’re having a volcano in your head.’ I said, ‘No sir, I just had this great dream of working with Kajol ma’am. I think it just fell flat with this debate. I don’t know if it’s going to happen at all now,” Sudeep told Bollywood Hungama.

“I was not even worried about the tweets. I was like this was one thing I wanted to do and (wondered if) this is going to happen (anymore) or not," he added.

Sudeep began the debate in April when she stated at an event that Hindi is not our national language.

Reacting to his statement, Ajay had said, “If Hindi is not our national language according to you, then why do you release films made in your mother tongue dubbed in Hindi? Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana.”



Sudeep replied, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn’t to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir."