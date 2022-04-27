Kiccha Sudeep says 'I don't blame you' after Ajay Devgn ends Twitter battle

Credit: Kiccha Sudeep/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kiccha Sudeep has replied to Ajay Devgn after he ended Twitter battle. He told Ajay Devgn that he is not blaming him for the misinterpretation over his ‘Hindi’ remark. However, he felt happy after receiving tweet from Ajay.

He wrote, “Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regardsnded Twitter Battle.”

Ajay Devgn had tweeted, “Hi @KicchaSudeep, You are a friend. thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation."

It all started when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and mocked Kiccha Sudeep over his remark about Hindi not being the national language of India. In his tweet, the actor defended Hindi language and called it the national language of India.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

To his Tweet, Kaccha replied, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”

A few days ago, Sudeep shared his view on pan-India films at a trailer launch, and asserted that "Hindi is not our national language."

The Drishyam actor took his case and tweeted him in Devnagri, asking, "Mere bhai aapke anusar agar Hindi humari rashtriya basha nahi hai, toh aap apni maatrbasha ki filmon ko Hindi mein dub karke kyu release karte ho? Hindi humari matrabasha thi, hai, aur humesha rahegi. Jan Gann Mann."

On the work front, Sudeep will next be seen in the pan-India film Vikrant Rona which will release on July 28. Whereas, Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 will hit cinemas this Friday.