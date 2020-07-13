Headlines

Kiccha Sudeep clears air on being approached for Sanjay Dutt's role in 'KGF: 2', says 'was only invited to watch KGF: 1'

Various reported stated that Kiccha Sudeep was originally offered to play the role which Sanjay Dutt is seen in, in 'KGF: Chapter 2'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 02:04 PM IST

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Yash and Sanjay Dutt's face-off film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Directed by Prashant Neel, various reports stated that Kiccha Sudeep was originally approached to play the role of Sanjay Dutt from 'KGF: 2'.

However, Sudeep spoke to the media and cleared that he was only approached to watch Yash's blockbuster movie 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' actor said, “I was only approached with an invite to watch the film when KGF: Chapter 1 was complete.”

Sudeep also mentioned that he is happy Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Adheera, since he couldn't do what Dutt is capable of. “I am only happy that Sanjay Dutt  sir is doing the film KGF: Chapter 2, as I wouldn’t have done what he is capable of,” added the actor.

Kiccha Sudeep, who is a popular face in Karnataka, has been the host of 'Bigg Boss Kannada' since 2013. He was last seen in Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starring film 'Dabangg 3'. The actor played the antagonist in 'Dabangg'. His upcoming movies include 'Kotigobba 3', a franchise he has been the face of, and 'Phantom'.

